Gandatwisa violence: Tripura rights panel issues notices to DGP, Dhalai District Magistrate; seeks reports

Published - July 24, 2024 02:48 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
People gather near the charred remains of shops which were burnt after a tribal youth died last week following a clash with local people, in Gandatwisa area of Dhalai district, Tripura, on July 16, 2024.

People gather near the charred remains of shops which were burnt after a tribal youth died last week following a clash with local people, in Gandatwisa area of Dhalai district, Tripura, on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Tripura Human Rights Commission has served notices to DGP and Dhalai District Magistrate on violence in Gandatwisa earlier this month, and sought to know what action has been taken against those involved in arson and looting houses in the area.

The rights panel asked Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan and Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed to submit their reports within three weeks.

Many houses were looted and set on fire by a mob on July 12, following the death of a 19-year-old man in a clash between two groups in Dhalai district.

"Before initiating a formal inquiry, the commission likes to ask for a report from the DGP, Tripura as to what action has been taken by the law enforcement agencies to nab the offenders of such gusty incident and whether any criminal case has been registered, and if so, under what Penal Sections and whether any miscreant has been arrested in connection with the alleged offence," Tripura Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice S. C. Das said in the notice.

The rights panel also directed the DM, Dhalai district to inquire into the incident through the civil agency and to submit a report as to "what sorts of actions have been taken to rehabilitate the victims and to settle them in the same position before the alleged incident".

“Inaction or negligence on the part of public servants in preventing the commission of violation of human rights is/are actionable and, therefore, the notices are issued to submit the preliminary report within three weeks for further course of action”, Justice Das said. The commission will take the matter on August 8.

