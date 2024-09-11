ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for attack on journalists in Agartala

Published - September 11, 2024 03:18 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Tripura police arrested three youths on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), who attacked a group of journalists in Agartala at midnight on Sunday. The fourth accused was earlier captured at the scene of the incident.

They attacked the four journalists who work for different local newspapers in the Math Chowmuhani area. They confronted the journalists, Prasenjit Bhattacharjee, Pranab Shil, Bijay Singha Roy, and Mihir Lal Sarkar, and began beating them.

Mihir Lal Sarkar is an Executive Member of the Managing Committee of the Agartala Press Club.

A police team came to their rescue after a journalist made a distress call to the police control room. One of the perpetrators was detained at the incident spot while the others fled. However, they were all arrested on Tuesday.

The Agartala Press Club and journalists’ forums have condemned the incident and requested the Chief Minister’s intervention. The Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha, stated that his government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of journalists and will not tolerate any act of intimidation against the media or journalists.

