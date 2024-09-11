GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four held for attack on journalists in Agartala

Published - September 11, 2024 03:18 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

Tripura police arrested three youths on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), who attacked a group of journalists in Agartala at midnight on Sunday. The fourth accused was earlier captured at the scene of the incident.

They attacked the four journalists who work for different local newspapers in the Math Chowmuhani area. They confronted the journalists, Prasenjit Bhattacharjee, Pranab Shil, Bijay Singha Roy, and Mihir Lal Sarkar, and began beating them.

Mihir Lal Sarkar is an Executive Member of the Managing Committee of the Agartala Press Club.

A police team came to their rescue after a journalist made a distress call to the police control room. One of the perpetrators was detained at the incident spot while the others fled. However, they were all arrested on Tuesday.

The Agartala Press Club and journalists’ forums have condemned the incident and requested the Chief Minister’s intervention. The Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha, stated that his government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of journalists and will not tolerate any act of intimidation against the media or journalists.

Published - September 11, 2024 03:18 am IST

Related Topics

freedom of the press / Tripura

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.