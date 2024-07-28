Former Tripura Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma made Governor of Telangana, CM Dr Saha congratulates.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha congratulated Jishnu Dev Varma on his appointment as the Governor of Telangana. Mr. Dev Varma is the first resident of Tripura to become the Governor of any state.

He previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister of the BJP-led coalition government from 2018 to 2023. However, in the 2023 assembly elections, he lost to his rival from TIPRA Motha in the Charilam (ST) constituency in Sepahijala district.

Jishnu Dev Varma, a member from the state’s erstwhile royal dynasty, is also a writer and author. He recently released his memoirs titled “Views, Reviews & My Poems”.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha, who is currently in New Delhi to attend the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog and the Conclave of Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, broke the news of Mr. Dev Varma’s appointment as the Governor of Telangana. Dr. Saha in his late night post in social media also thanked the President and Prime Minister for their decision.

Interestingly, senior Telangana politician N. Indrasena Reddy was made the Governor of Tripura in October last year.

