Former CM Biplab Deb demands renovation of border fencing in Tripura

Updated - October 30, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Agartala

Biplab Kumar Deb urged early completion of the work citing the “disturbed” law and order situation in Bangladesh

Syed Sajjad Ali
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the India- Bangladesh fencing. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb has expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of the old barbed wire fencing along the Bangladesh border in Tripura. He believes that the old and rusting fencing may be exploited by vested interests during the current “disturbed” law and order situation in Bangladesh.

Tripura shares an 856 km border with Bangladesh and the recent collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government has brought the State into the spotlight due to security concerns.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Deb has also requested the completion of fencing along a small stretch of the border that has been left out. The letter, released by the ex-CM’s office on Wednesday, states that there are no issues with land acquisition anywhere to complete the fencing work.

Also Read: Land policies in West Bengal slowing Indo-Bangladesh border fencing work: Centre to SC

Mr. Deb has drawn the Home Minister’s attention to the slow pace of construction in the remaining 26.64 km and has urged early completion of the work. He has also requested the renovation of the old border fence.

Mr. Deb, who has been recently appointed as a member of the Consultative Committee of the Home Ministry expressed concern about the possibility of vested interests taking advantage of the porous border given the disturbed law and order situation in Bangladesh.

He has also highlighted the need for an increase in the strength of the Border Security Force to better guard the borders and prevent any adverse impact on Tripura due to the current situation in Bangladesh.

