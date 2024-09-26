Enforce law to check sound pollution: Tripura HC

The Tripura High Court issued directives on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) to the State government to enforce rules to contain air pollution during festival days. The court advised the government to adhere to laws and previous orders from the court regarding noise levels.

A Division Bench consisting of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Arindam Lodh passed the directives after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Anal Roy Choudhury, editor of a vernacular daily. Mr. Choudhury filed the PIL after approaching Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha.

Senior Advocate Subrata Sarkar, who represented the petitioner, said the Chief Secretary’s office did not follow up on Choudhury’s letter regarding the extreme public interest in controlling sound pollution which is causing harm to people’s health and the environment. The Bench, led by the Chief Justice, accepted the PIL and directed the State government to comply with the directives.

The court instructed the government to prevent the spread of noise from loudspeakers, music speakers, generators, and blasting crackers.

The petition stated that the high volume of music systems at event venues and during the immersion of idols in processions is unbearable and should be regulated according to the law.

The PIL was filed in anticipation of the upcoming Durga Puja and Diwali festivals. The court directed the government to comply with the set guidelines and prevent any activities that may cause sound pollution. It also stated that any activity causing sound is prohibited between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m..

