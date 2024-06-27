ADVERTISEMENT

Demands for a new halt for Kanchanjunga Express in Tripura

Published - June 27, 2024 10:09 pm IST - Agartala

The Kanchanjunga Express, which has been running since the 1960s under the Eastern Railway Zone, currently operates between Sealdah and Agartala

A train runs through the accident area following the restoration of services a day after the collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station on June 18, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The main Opposition party in Tripura, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), along with various organisations and prominent citizens, have requested the Union Ministry of Railways to add another halt for the Kanchanjunga Express at an important station in the State. They appreciated the Ministry’s decision to extend the route to the last station in Sabroom, but they are also demanding a stop at Belonia, the district headquarters of south Tripura.

The Kanchanjunga Express, which has been running since the 1960s under the Eastern Railway Zone, currently operates between Sealdah and Agartala. However, it was recently expanded to include Sabroom, the last southern town in the State.

Also Read | Kanchanjunga Express accident: Both trains were on same track, gateman had informed station, Commissioner of Railway Safety inquiry finds

In a letter to the Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, CPI(M) State Secretary and leader of the Opposition, Jitendra Chowdhury, emphasised the importance of a halt at Belonia as it serves as a gateway for trade and immigration with Bangladesh.

Pranab Sarkar, President of the Tripura Football Association (TFA) and a prominent citizen, has also requested the personal intervention of the Union Railways Minister for a stop of Kanchanjunga Express at Belonia station. He pointed out that Belonia has historical significance from the British era when there was rail connectivity between Belonia and Feni (now in Bangladesh).

After major accidents, confusion prevails over operation of trains during signal failures 

He further added that a decision on a halt at Belonia station would greatly benefit the residents of a large area in south Tripura who often need to travel to Kolkata and other places for medical and business purposes.

Related Topics

indian railways

