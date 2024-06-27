Demands for a new halt for Kanchanjunga Express in Tripura

The main Opposition party in Tripura, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), along with various organisations and prominent citizens, have requested the Union Ministry of Railways to add another halt for the Kanchanjunga Express at an important station in the State. They appreciated the Ministry’s decision to extend the route to the last station in Sabroom, but they are also demanding a stop at Belonia, the district headquarters of south Tripura.

The Kanchanjunga Express, which has been running since the 1960s under the Eastern Railway Zone, currently operates between Sealdah and Agartala. However, it was recently expanded to include Sabroom, the last southern town in the State.

In a letter to the Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, CPI(M) State Secretary and leader of the Opposition, Jitendra Chowdhury, emphasised the importance of a halt at Belonia as it serves as a gateway for trade and immigration with Bangladesh.

Pranab Sarkar, President of the Tripura Football Association (TFA) and a prominent citizen, has also requested the personal intervention of the Union Railways Minister for a stop of Kanchanjunga Express at Belonia station. He pointed out that Belonia has historical significance from the British era when there was rail connectivity between Belonia and Feni (now in Bangladesh).

He further added that a decision on a halt at Belonia station would greatly benefit the residents of a large area in south Tripura who often need to travel to Kolkata and other places for medical and business purposes.