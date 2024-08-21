Death toll in Tripura floods rises to eight, CM seeks additional NDRF teams

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested additional NDRF teams to be dispatched to the State, even as the death toll from incessant rains and landslides has risen to eight, according to government officials.

The Tripura government has declared a two-day closure of all educational institutions as the flood situation in the State continues to deteriorate.

Mr. Saha briefed Mr. Shah on the current situation arising from severe floods.

Among the eight dead are three members of a family who were victims of landslides in their locality at Devipur in Santirbazar, South Tripura district. The overall death toll is expected to rise as several people are reportedly missing.

In a statement Chief Minister Dr. Saha appealed to NGOs and citizens to provide necessary assistance to the affected people. He also informed that NDRF, SDRF, and emergency service teams are working round the clock in rescue and relief operations.

More relief camps are being opened across the State, with hundreds of families seeking shelter. Officials have stated that the count of marooned persons will be taken up after the completion of rescue operations for flood-affected people.

For the second day in a row, a large part of Agartala remains waterlogged. Normal life and business have been severely affected in the capital city and elsewhere in the State.

Landslides, fallen trees, and waterlogging have also affected traffic movement on major highways. Train services have been disrupted in some sections.

Schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to extreme weather conditions. The state government has appealed to people to remain alert while traveling.

The water level in at least three rivers has reached the danger mark. The IMD has predicted more rain and thundershowers over Gomati, Sepahijala, South Tripura and West Tripura districts during the day.