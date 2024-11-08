 />
Couple robbed, assaulted at wildlife preserve near Agartala

Published - November 08, 2024 02:34 am IST - AGARTALA

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

A young couple was allegedly robbed and assaulted by “guards” at a popular tourist destination near Agartala on Thursday. This is the second such incident reported from the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, which is managed by the forest department.

Police launched an investigation after the victim filed a complaint with the Bishalgarh police station. The victim claimed that he was physically assaulted by the attackers.

Forest department officials stated that it was unlikely their staff was involved. They are, however, investigating the matter to uncover the truth. They suggested that a rowdy gang may have been responsible for this “very unfortunate incident.”

The young man said he and his girlfriend were sitting on a bench inside the sanctuary when three men approached them. The attackers, who claimed to be forest guards, demanded four thousand rupees, grabbed his shirt, and hit him in the face.

They also verbally abused the couple and demanded the money as a “fee” for couples. The victims only had three thousand rupees and gave it to the attackers to get them to leave.

The attackers also attempted to snatch the couple’s mobile phones but were unsuccessful. The police have not yet identified the perpetrators, but said they are working with forest officials to apprehend them.

