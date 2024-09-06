Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman accuses Tripura Minister of amassing a large amount of assets

Former Tripura Health Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Friday (September 6, 2024) lashed out at the State’s Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma for allegedly amassing a large amount of assets. Speaking at the current session of the State Assembly, Mr. Barman accused Mr. Debbarma of gaining wealth for himself and his family in a short period of time while serving as a Minister in Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha’s cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Barman sarcastically commented on how Mr. Debbarma managed to acquire assets in the name of his wife and son within a brief period. He smilingly stated, “You have built all these assets, but I will not ask you to give me a little.”

Mr. Barman urged Mr. Debbarma to maintain the dignity of his position and not tarnish it with such “practices”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged assets of the minister listed by the Congress leader include a 3-BHK apartment in Mahavir Enclave in New Delhi, an under-construction house in Lambucherra near Agartala, two petrol pumps registered under his wife and son’s names and other properties. It has also been alleged that the minister takes a 30% commission from illegally earned money from a government official.

With the treasury bench remaining silent, Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen came to Mr. Debbarma’s defence stating that these are mere allegations and that Mr. Barman should stick to the topic at hand.

Minister Debbarma then responded to Mr. Barman, saying, “We also know about you building properties here and there. My son is qualified and entitled to do business. What is wrong with that?”

Mr. Debbarma won the Krishnapur (ST) constituency in Khowai district as the BJP nominee in the January 2023 Assembly election. In his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, he declared himself as a social worker and stated that he only had assets worth ₹3,50,000.

His spouse is listed as a housewife in the affidavit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.