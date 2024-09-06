GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman accuses Tripura Minister of amassing a large amount of assets

Mr. Barman urged Mr. Debbarma to maintain the dignity of his position and not tarnish it with such “practices”

Published - September 06, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman. File.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Tripura Health Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Friday (September 6, 2024) lashed out at the State’s Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma for allegedly amassing a large amount of assets. Speaking at the current session of the State Assembly, Mr. Barman accused Mr. Debbarma of gaining wealth for himself and his family in a short period of time while serving as a Minister in Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha’s cabinet.

Mr. Barman sarcastically commented on how Mr. Debbarma managed to acquire assets in the name of his wife and son within a brief period. He smilingly stated, “You have built all these assets, but I will not ask you to give me a little.”

Mr. Barman urged Mr. Debbarma to maintain the dignity of his position and not tarnish it with such “practices”.

The alleged assets of the minister listed by the Congress leader include a 3-BHK apartment in Mahavir Enclave in New Delhi, an under-construction house in Lambucherra near Agartala, two petrol pumps registered under his wife and son’s names and other properties. It has also been alleged that the minister takes a 30% commission from illegally earned money from a government official.

With the treasury bench remaining silent, Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen came to Mr. Debbarma’s defence stating that these are mere allegations and that Mr. Barman should stick to the topic at hand.

Minister Debbarma then responded to Mr. Barman, saying, “We also know about you building properties here and there. My son is qualified and entitled to do business. What is wrong with that?”

Mr. Debbarma won the Krishnapur (ST) constituency in Khowai district as the BJP nominee in the January 2023 Assembly election. In his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, he declared himself as a social worker and stated that he only had assets worth ₹3,50,000.

His spouse is listed as a housewife in the affidavit.

Published - September 06, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Tripura / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.