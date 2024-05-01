ADVERTISEMENT

Community club official shot dead in Agartala

May 01, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Agartala

Durga Prasanna Deb was the secretary of Bharat Ratna Club, known for organising the largest Durga Puja festival in the State

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

The secretary of a community club was shot dead near the BSF headquarters here on Tuesday. Police said a group of criminals fired from a close-range, killing Durga Prasanna Deb.

The assailants fled the scene after the incident, which took place at Shal Bagan near the Tripura Frontier Headquarters of the BSF. Mr. Deb was the secretary of the Bharat Ratna Club, located near the MBB Airport, known for organising the largest Durga Puja festival in the State.

The attackers used small weapons and fired four rounds. Two bullets hit the head of Mr. Deb.

The family of the deceased suspects five individuals to be involved in the shooting. Senior police officers inspected the scene and security was stepped up in certain areas of the city.

No arrests have been made yet. In the past two years, two officials of the Bharat Ratna Club were targeted in gun attacks, but they survived.

