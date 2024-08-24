CM Saha chairs all-party meeting on relief work as floodwaters recede in Tripura

The floodwaters have started to recede after five days of fury that left 24 people dead and rendered nearly 1.5 lakh people homeless in Tripura. State government officials have stated that the situation has been improving gradually.

Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss the devastating floods caused by record rainfall, and rescue and relief operations. Representatives from the Congress, CPI(M), BJP, IPFT, TIPRA Motha and other parties were in attendance.

The 558 relief camps that have provided shelter for those affected will remain open for some more days, officials stated. Food and essential commodities are being distributed in the camps and to people in waterlogged areas.

IAF helicopters are continuing their relief operations and transporting food grains to far-flung localities. In a social media post, Mr. Saha stated that “four helicopters are aiding in the efforts to ensure critical support reaches those in need”.

The water level in major rivers in the State is now below the danger level but special attention is being given to the Gumti River, which was the main cause of the calamity in south Tripura. Two people who went missing during the first stage of the floods are still unaccounted for.

The State government has reported 24 confirmed deaths, mostly in south Tripura, due to incessant rain and landslides. A trooper of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and a civilian died while trying to rescue stranded people.

The Chief Minister has offered condolences to all bereaved families and has sanctioned financial assistance for the next of kin.

Eleven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) columns, 26 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Assam Rifles are currently engaged in relief and rescue operations. Seven additional NDRF columns were airlifted from Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar after the Chief Minister spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The heavy rains and floods have caused extensive damage to roads, power, buildings, agriculture crops, houses, fishery ponds and livestock. Brijesh Pandey, the Secretary of Disaster Management, stated that the actual figures will only be known after completion of field assessments.

The Central government has sanctioned ₹40 crore for relief purposes and has assured all necessary assistance for those affected by the unprecedented floods in Tripura. The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is also receiving generous donations from businesses, organisations and individuals.

