CM Manik Saha announces additional ₹10 crore for flood-affected people

In response to Chief Minister Manik Saha's call, financial aid is being deposited into the relief fund daily, reflecting a strong humanitarian response from the community

Published - September 04, 2024 10:01 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Tripura CM Manik Saha has announced an additional ₹10 crore will be released for flood relief from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. File

Tripura CM Manik Saha has announced an additional ₹10 crore will be released for flood relief from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. File | Photo Credit: ANI

In addition to the previously sanctioned ₹2 crore, an additional ₹10 crore will be released for flood relief from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Tripura CM Manik Saha has announced.

“Mr. Saha announced a significant increase in the relief funds for the flood-affected people. Several individuals and organisations from various sectors — including banks, social organisations, and other groups — have stepped forward to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

In response to Chief Minister Manik Saha's call, financial aid is being deposited into the relief fund daily, reflecting a strong humanitarian response from the community.

Chief Minister's office said, "State Bank of India donated ₹25,00,000, Tinku Roy, Minister donated ₹50,000, Biswa Bandhu Sen, Speaker contributed ₹63,000, Bikash Debbarma donated ₹62,000, National Law University, Faculty, and Staff donated ₹70,000, All Tripura Community Health Officers donated ₹20,000, Bru Songrongma Mthoh donated ₹10,005, Prabin Angan donated ₹5,000, Siksha Bhavan Montessori School donated ₹30,000, AGMC Teachers Forum ₹3,72,300, Mina Rani Sarkar, MLA ₹30,000."

The CMO further said that All Tripura School Computer Sikhshak contributed Rs 41,000 and Ekadanta Social Organisation donated Rs 1,00,000."

