Central team assessing damages caused by floods in Tripura

A six-member Central government team is currently assessing the damages and losses caused by recent floods in Tripura which resulted in the death of 32 persons and forced 1.5 lakh people to take shelter in relief camps. The team, divided into two groups, is touring different flood-affected areas of the State.

Led by Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs B.C. Joshi, the Central team has also held meetings with officials from State government departments involved in relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

The Tripura government declared the entire State as a “Natural Calamity Affected Area” due to the loss of human lives and extensive damage to public and private property caused by the unprecedented floods. This decision was made during a meeting of the State Executive Committee of the Tripura Disaster Management Authority.

The State government has estimated a preliminary loss of ₹15,000 crore due to floods. There are currently 400 relief camps housing over 70,000 evacuees still operating in the State, officials said on Thursday.

The Centre has provided ₹40 crore as interim relief, and several State governments, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, have also sent financial assistance to support the flood-affected people in Tripura.