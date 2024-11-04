GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBSE to open office in Tripura after affiliated schools' dismal performance in Board Examinations

This year, 61% of students of these schools cleared the CBSE Class X Board Examinations and 59% of students were successful in the Class XII Board Examinations

Published - November 04, 2024 01:57 pm IST - Agartala

PTI

“The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open a sub-regional office in Agartala amid outrage over the dismal performance of State-run schools affiliated to it in Board Examinations,” an official said on Monday (November 4, 2024).

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Tripura in 2018, 125 State-run schools were rechristened as Vidyajyoti Schools and the CBSE's English-medium curriculum was introduced.

This year, 61% of students of these schools cleared the CBSE Class X Board Examinations and 59% of students were successful in the Class XII Board Examinations. The medium of education in these schools was earlier Bengali, and they used to function under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).

“The State Government will allocate suitable land for the CBSE office to strengthen educational infrastructure in the State,” Education Department’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhijit Samajpati said.

“The office will operate temporarily from a building of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya,” he said. The sub-regional office will provide various services to the CBSE-affiliated schools, including admission assistance, subject corrections, student record updates, examination centre coordination, mark sheet corrections, grievance redressal and teacher training facilitation,” Mr. Samajpati said.

"It will also work closely with State education bodies and other regional educational institutions to support smooth operations of the examination process and student development activities. This initiative will foster a stronger educational environment and expand learning opportunities for students throughout the State," he said.

Following the poor results, the Opposition has been alleging that the government was playing with the future of thousands of students, who studied in Bengali-medium schools till Class VIII and were forced to appear in the Board Examinations in English, which resulted in the disaster.

November 04, 2024

