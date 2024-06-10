ADVERTISEMENT

BSF shoots a man to death in Tripura border, second fatality of Bangladeshis this year

Published - June 10, 2024 12:08 am IST - Agartala

The victim was reportedly involved in smuggling sugar

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on June 9 shot dead a Bangladeshi national at a border location in Sepahijala district while attempting to smuggle goods. This is the second fatality caused by BSF firing in Tripura this year, following a similar incident on March 17 at the Magroli border in the north district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, identified as Anwar Hussain (35), was from Mirpur village in Comilla district of Bangladesh and was reportedly involved in smuggling sugar. Tripura Frontier of the BSF in a statement said the shooting was in self-defence as a large group of armed smugglers attacked BSF troops at the Kalamchera border outpost.

The statement also identified Constable Rajeev Kumar as the one who fired from his INSAS rifle. The incident took place about 150 yards inside Indian territory, and the Kalamchera border has been tense since June 2 when Bangladeshi smugglers attacked a BSF jawan and snatched his service weapon and wireless radio set.

The Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) was able to recover the stolen items and return them to the BSF.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The body of the deceased Bangladeshi man has been kept in the morgue and a post-mortem has been conducted, local police officers said. The remains will be returned to his family in Bangladesh after a scheduled flag meeting between BSF and BGB tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tripura

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US