GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

BSF shoots a man to death in Tripura border, second fatality of Bangladeshis this year

The victim was reportedly involved in smuggling sugar

Published - June 10, 2024 12:08 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on June 9 shot dead a Bangladeshi national at a border location in Sepahijala district while attempting to smuggle goods. This is the second fatality caused by BSF firing in Tripura this year, following a similar incident on March 17 at the Magroli border in the north district.

The victim, identified as Anwar Hussain (35), was from Mirpur village in Comilla district of Bangladesh and was reportedly involved in smuggling sugar. Tripura Frontier of the BSF in a statement said the shooting was in self-defence as a large group of armed smugglers attacked BSF troops at the Kalamchera border outpost.

The statement also identified Constable Rajeev Kumar as the one who fired from his INSAS rifle. The incident took place about 150 yards inside Indian territory, and the Kalamchera border has been tense since June 2 when Bangladeshi smugglers attacked a BSF jawan and snatched his service weapon and wireless radio set.

The Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) was able to recover the stolen items and return them to the BSF.

The body of the deceased Bangladeshi man has been kept in the morgue and a post-mortem has been conducted, local police officers said. The remains will be returned to his family in Bangladesh after a scheduled flag meeting between BSF and BGB tomorrow.

Related Topics

Tripura

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.