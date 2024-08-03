ADVERTISEMENT

BSF nabs 10 Bangladeshis at a border location in Agartala

Published - August 03, 2024 04:06 am IST - Agartala

The BSF did not provide details on the captured Bangladeshis

Syed Sajjad Ali

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested 10 infiltrators near the Agartala-Akhaura border on Friday afternoon, the day fresh anti-government protests erupted in Bangladesh.

In a statement released around midnight, the BSF Tripura Frontier Headquarters reported that the detention of Bangladeshi nationals occurred at around 5:30 pm in the Sanmura locality. The “special operation” was conducted based on specific intelligence, according to the statement. 

It stated that the Bangladeshis, who had previously infiltrated into India, were apprehended while attempting to illegally cross over to Bangladesh. The BSF did not provide details on the captured Bangladeshis.

The force claimed that the apprehensions were a result of increased alertness and enhanced vigilance along the border. 

The BSF previously announced that it had tightened surveillance on the border in view of the violent protests in the neighbouring country and had also increased the deployment of troops.

