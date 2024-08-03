GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSF nabs 10 Bangladeshis at a border location in Agartala

The BSF did not provide details on the captured Bangladeshis

Published - August 03, 2024 04:06 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested 10 infiltrators near the Agartala-Akhaura border on Friday afternoon, the day fresh anti-government protests erupted in Bangladesh.

In a statement released around midnight, the BSF Tripura Frontier Headquarters reported that the detention of Bangladeshi nationals occurred at around 5:30 pm in the Sanmura locality. The “special operation” was conducted based on specific intelligence, according to the statement. 

It stated that the Bangladeshis, who had previously infiltrated into India, were apprehended while attempting to illegally cross over to Bangladesh. The BSF did not provide details on the captured Bangladeshis.

The force claimed that the apprehensions were a result of increased alertness and enhanced vigilance along the border. 

The BSF previously announced that it had tightened surveillance on the border in view of the violent protests in the neighbouring country and had also increased the deployment of troops.

Related Topics

Agartala / Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.