Border haat in Tripura reopening after over four years

The border haat (Market) at the Kamalasagar-Tarapur border between India and Bangladesh in west Tripura is reopening after being closed for over four years. The border haat management committee of India and Bangladesh has announced that the market will resume on July 29.

Officials from both countries recently inspected the market infrastructure, with Jasmine Sultana, additional magistrate of Brahmanbaria District, leading the visit on behalf of Bangladesh and Subrata Majumder, additional magistrate of Sepahijala district of Tripura State, representing India. They set July 29 as the date for reopening the market.

India and Bangladesh have two border haats in Tripura. While the border haat at Srinagar in Sabroom reopened in April 2022 after a brief closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the haat at Kamalasagar remained closed.

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu visited the Srinagar border haat yesterday to oversee the management and transactions in the market.

A Tripura government official said they have requested fresh fish from their Bangladeshi counterparts to be introduced as a commodity at the Kamalasagar market, which originally opened on June 11, 2015. A meeting between officials from both countries is scheduled to discuss the modalities before the reopening of the Kamalasagar haat.

The border haats are located at the zero point of the border, and traders of both countries sell selected products to consumers who are primarily residents within a 5 km radius of the market on both sides of the border.

