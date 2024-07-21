BJP projected to sweep Tripura panchayat seats; Opposition alleges intimidation tactics

The Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress party, have alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s projected win of over 90% of seats in the upcoming three-tier panchayat election in Tripura are a result of threats and intimidation tactics used by the ruling party. The scrutiny of nomination papers has been completed and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 22.

An assessment has revealed that the BJP is expected to win 4,349 out of the total 6,370 gram panchayat seats without any contest. The ruling party is also set to win 190 seats in nagar panchayats and two seats in the zilla parishad uncontested.

The State election commission will formally announce the contested and uncontested seats on the evening of July 22, after the deadline for nomination paper withdrawal has passed. The elections are scheduled for August 8 with vote counting taking place on August 12.

In the previous panchayat election in 2019, the BJP had won nearly 95% of the seats, a year after its victory in the 2018 Assembly election. The Opposition has been accusing the BJP of widespread intimidation, attacks, and irregularities.

In one such incident, a CPI(M)’s zilla parishad candidate, Badal Shil, from Belonia in south Tripura, died after being seriously injured in an attack on July 13. Senior Congress leader and MLA, Sudip Roy Barman, and several party leaders were also attacked, allegedly by BJP workers.

Opposition party offices were ransacked in at least five places as well.

CPI(M) State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury had earlier released a list of designated RD blocks where party candidates were prevented by “armed goons” from submitting their nominations. He blamed the State election commission and the police for failing to establish the rule of law.

On the other a team from the All Indian Congress Committee, which included Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi and senior leader Tariq Anwar, visited Tripura to review the situation on the ground. The team met with Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy to submit the party’s grievances.

The Opposition parties have complained that malpractices and intimidation continued even after a division bench of the High Court ordered the State election commission to ensure free and fair panchayat election.

The BJP has rejected allegations and argued that the weakness of the Opposition parties’ organisation is the sole reason for their failure to contest for the maximum number of seats.

