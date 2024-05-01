ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLA performs rituals at Kali temple for rains in Tripura

May 01, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Agartala

Tripura has been reeling under heatwave conditions over the last two weeks with the mercury hovering at 37-38 degrees Celsius

PTI

BJP MLA Antara Deb Sarkar performed rituals at a Kali temple in Sepahijala's Kamalasagar on May 1, seeking divine intervention for rains as heatwave conditions scorched Tripura.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State has been reeling under heatwave conditions over the last two weeks with the mercury hovering at 37-38 degrees Celsius.

"We have a tradition of washing the feet of the idol of Goddess Kali and the surroundings of the temple, seeking divine intervention for rain if there is a prolonged dry spell. As the heatwave was continuing, today, we performed the ritual with water collected from a nearby pond," Ms. Sarkar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was joined by hundreds of local women in performing the rituals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"As per the 'sanatan dharma', we must pray to god and nature. Nature might be in danger which is leading to heatwave conditions. We believe that Goddess Kali will provide relief to the people from this heat," she added.

In view of the heatwave, the government has closed all State-run schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US