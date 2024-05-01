BJP MLA performs rituals at Kali temple for rains in Tripura

May 01, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Agartala

BJP MLA Antara Deb Sarkar performed rituals at a Kali temple in Sepahijala's Kamalasagar on May 1, seeking divine intervention for rains as heatwave conditions scorched Tripura.

The State has been reeling under heatwave conditions over the last two weeks with the mercury hovering at 37-38 degrees Celsius.

"We have a tradition of washing the feet of the idol of Goddess Kali and the surroundings of the temple, seeking divine intervention for rain if there is a prolonged dry spell. As the heatwave was continuing, today, we performed the ritual with water collected from a nearby pond," Ms. Sarkar said.

She was joined by hundreds of local women in performing the rituals.

"As per the 'sanatan dharma', we must pray to god and nature. Nature might be in danger which is leading to heatwave conditions. We believe that Goddess Kali will provide relief to the people from this heat," she added.

In view of the heatwave, the government has closed all State-run schools.