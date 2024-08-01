GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alleged negligence death of a student sparks protest at NIT-Agartala

The protestors also alleged that NIT Agartala officials are trying to cover up the negligence by claiming that the deceased had a “pre-existing condition”

Published - August 01, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

Students at NIT-Agartala continued their protest for the second day on August 1 against alleged negligence that resulted in the death of a student. The protest, attended by a few hundred students, is mainly taking place in front of the administration building of the campus located in Jirania, near Agartala.

The protestors claim that Abhijeet Panda, a second-year student, was a victim of utter negligence on the part of the faculty and campus hospital doctors. Panda developed severe pain in both of his legs and his fellow students had to take him to the hospital in an auto rickshaw after failing to get an ambulance on call.

The doctors who attended to Abhijeet allegedly did not treat him properly and did not refer him to a specialised hospital. Jathin Pyla, a protesting student, stated, “He was critical, but the doctors only sprayed pain relief on his legs and advised him to take Paracetamol tablets and ORS drink.”

The protestors were shouting “justice for Abhijeet” in their agitation at the Knowledge Park, an assembly point on the NIT Agartala campus. They also launched a digital campaign on social media with a call “let’s come together to demand justice and accountability”.

The protestors also alleged that NIT Agartala officials are trying to cover up the negligence by claiming that the deceased had a “pre-existing condition”. They also claimed that officials were attempting to coerce false statements.

The protesting students are demanding a high-level probe into the entire incident and those responsible for the alleged negligence leading to the death of Abhijeet Panda be held accountable.

