GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

11 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tripura

Preliminary investigation revealed, that the 11 Bangladeshi nationals were planning to go to Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata for earning livelihood

Published - June 30, 2024 11:43 am IST - Agartala

PTI
Police personnel with the arrested Bangladeshi nationals, who illegally entered the border in Tripura, before taking them to a local court, in Agartala, Sunday, June 23, 2024. Image used for representative purpose only.

Police personnel with the arrested Bangladeshi nationals, who illegally entered the border in Tripura, before taking them to a local court, in Agartala, Sunday, June 23, 2024. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Eleven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Agartala railway station for entering the country without any valid travel document, police said on June 30.

Based on specific inputs about some Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed the international border in Tripura's Sepahijala district and would board a train at Agartala railway station, railway police started searching for them on June 29 evening.

"We have detained 11 people — five women and six men — from Agartala railway station and took them to Agartala GRP police station for questioning," Officer in Charge (OC), Tapas Das told PTI.

Mr. Das said during questioning the Bangladeshi nationals could not produce any valid travel document to enter Indian territory.

"The 11 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for illegally entering Indian soil. They will be produced before a court seeking police remand for further interrogation," he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed, that the 11 Bangladeshi nationals were planning to go to Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata for earning livelihood, he said.

"We can't rule out the possibility of human trafficking attempts. We have started an investigation into the case", he said.

Earlier on June 27 two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Agartala railway station for illegally entering Indian territory.

Related Topics

Tripura / Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.