Tripura varsity official faces action over fake caste certificate

The Tripura University, only Central university in the State, has initiated proceedings against its Finance Officer Uttam Kumar Das who allegedly secured the job producing a fake caste certificate.

The SDM of Agartala recently cancelled his Scheduled Caste certificate after receiving the report of the probe committee constituted to look into the charge.

The University administration has reportedly sought advice from the Ministry of Human Resource Development over the issue. The meeting of the Executive Council of the University is likely to be convened next week to take appropriate decision.

Sources in the university said the Executive Council would carry out proceedings in light of the set rules and a judgment of the Supreme Court. The judgment passed on July 6 2017 in a case said anyone found guilty of using a forged caste certificate for getting employment would lose their job.