Tripura University VC resigns after sting operation shows him “taking bribe”

Vice Chancellor of Tripura University Prof. Vijaykumar Laxmikantrao Dharurkar resigned on Saturday, two days after a local television news channel, Vanguard, showed him apparently accepting bribe to favour contracts.

Highly-placed sources in the university confirmed his resignation.

The senior-most faculty in the Central university, Dr. Sangram Sinha, has been appointed interim Vice-Chancellor, sources said. “The Registrar of the university has requested me to return immediately,” Dr. Sinha, who is in Kolkata, told The Hindu before boarding a flight for Agartala.

Prof. Dharurkar took over as Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University in July last year and his tenure was for five years. He replaced Prof. A.K. Ghosh who too faced corruption charges.

Vanguard played multiple video and audio clips showing Prof. Dharurkar negotiating and accepting cash from a representative of a Kolkata-based printing firm.