Tripura police seek information on rape accused ex-extremist leader

Tripura police conceded that it has failed to arrest a former extremist leader accused of raping and blackmailing two tribal women. It has sought support of general public for whereabouts of the offender who has been absconding for over a month.

Police launched probe early last month against Aannta Debbarma, who led 88 rebels of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) to lay down arms in August 2013, for allegedly raping a woman and her young daughter after luring them with financial help. They registered a case after a man lodged complaints in two police stations accusing former extremist leader of raping his wife and daughter.

Petitioner claimed that Ananta Debbarma developed an illicit relation with his wife 8 years ago and later lured his 21 year old daughter, and raped them at different locations.

Police issued public notice in leading local newspapers on Thursday stating details of Ananta Debbarma. A photo of the accused wearing a cowboy hat was also published in the notice.

Sources said the two women in their deposition before a judicial magistrate claimed that they were sexually exploited at several locations mainly a government quarters in Agartala which was allotted to the extremist leader as part of surrender arrangement.