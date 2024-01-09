GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tripura police record 4,159 missing information in 32 months

The information was provided by the State Home Department in a written reply during the ongoing winter session of the State Assembly

January 09, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Agartala

The Hindu Bureau

The Tripura police registered 4,159 missing information during a period from January 1, 2021, to August 31, 2023. Out of these, 3,629 have been successfully traced, while the whereabouts of the remaining individuals are still unknown.

This information was provided by the State Home Department in a written reply during the ongoing winter session of the State Assembly. The table annexed with the reply show, 1,593 people went missing in 2021, 1,516 in 2022 and 1,050 in the first eight months of 2023.

Of the 3,629 individuals who were traced, 530 are still yet to be found.

A senior police officer stated that most there was not a single case of kidnapping for ransom but rather related to elopement due to relationships. The police stations in Tripura also often received reports of married individuals disappearing due to extramarital affairs.

The district Superintendent of Police offices publish missing notices in print and electronic media and simultaneously conduct investigations, sometimes even sending teams to other States. Police officials said with the support of the cyber unit and forensic analysis of electronic gadgets, the police have been able to solve more missing cases.

