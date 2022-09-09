Tripura police hunt for ‘Agents’ facilitating infiltration from Bangladesh

This follows after the arrests of 26 Bangladeshis from two localities here in the past two days

Syed Sajjad Ali AGARTALA
September 09, 2022 03:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tripura police launched a hunt to track down the ‘Agents’ who are facilitating the infiltration of the people from Bangladesh. This follows after the arrests of 26 Bangladeshis from two localities here in the past two days.

The agents locally known as ‘Linemen’ are active in specific border areas marked for the intrusion from across the border. The places are fenced and guarded, but the ‘Linemen’ have the access and the ability to transfer the people through safe corridors in lieu of money.

A senior police official said on Thursday that most of the infiltration bids occurred during the night and the Agents arranged ladders on both sides of the fencing to smuggle men and women who pay for the service. Many of the illegal infiltrators have destinations at various places in India while a significant number of people stay in Tripura.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tripura police have swung into action after the recent spate of theft and burglary incidents in the State capital. They have detained 26 illegal entrants from Rajnagar and Joypur localities in separate raids.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police however did not find their direct involvement in theft incidents and booked them under the Passports Act for the illegal trespass. In another incident the police have identified one Bangladeshi man and detained an Indian youth in connection with a broad daylight burglary at Ramnagar locality here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tripura

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app