Tripura police hunt for ‘Agents’ facilitating infiltration from Bangladesh

The Tripura police launched a hunt to track down the ‘Agents’ who are facilitating the infiltration of the people from Bangladesh. This follows after the arrests of 26 Bangladeshis from two localities here in the past two days.

The agents locally known as ‘Linemen’ are active in specific border areas marked for the intrusion from across the border. The places are fenced and guarded, but the ‘Linemen’ have the access and the ability to transfer the people through safe corridors in lieu of money.

A senior police official said on Thursday that most of the infiltration bids occurred during the night and the Agents arranged ladders on both sides of the fencing to smuggle men and women who pay for the service. Many of the illegal infiltrators have destinations at various places in India while a significant number of people stay in Tripura.

The Tripura police have swung into action after the recent spate of theft and burglary incidents in the State capital. They have detained 26 illegal entrants from Rajnagar and Joypur localities in separate raids.

The police however did not find their direct involvement in theft incidents and booked them under the Passports Act for the illegal trespass. In another incident the police have identified one Bangladeshi man and detained an Indian youth in connection with a broad daylight burglary at Ramnagar locality here.