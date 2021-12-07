Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath injured

AGARTALA

07 December 2021 05:14 IST

Veteran Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath suffered injuries after a lighting instrument fell on him at an auditorium here on Monday.

The accident occurred on the dais of ‘Muktadhara’ - an auditorium of the Information & Cultural Affairs Department. Mr. Nath, Education Minister, was there to inaugurate the State-level drama festival.

An official connected with the auditorium said a probe into the mishap is on.

