Tripura Minister and Congress leader argue heatedly in a motorcycle poll rally

January 19, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - Agartala

Police officers had a tough time controlling the situation after Tripura’s Information Minister of the BJP-led coalition government, Sushanta Chowdhury, and senior Congress leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge Ajay Kumar, ended up in a heated exchange on a highway in the Mohanpur area near here Wednesday. The incident occurred during a motorcycle rally organised by Congress to appeal to people to vote for the party in the Assembly elections due on February 16.

It was not clear who provoked the quarrel, but the Minister, Dr. Kumar, and senior Congress leader and former MLA Ashis Kumar Saha were visibly agitated. “I am not your party member…you can’t talk to me like this…go back,” Mr. Chowdhury was heard telling Dr. Kumar amid the chaos.

The incident occurred soon after Mr. Chowdhury visited a BJP party office in his Majlispur Assembly constituency, which was allegedly attacked with the office furniture destroyed. He blamed Congress supporters who participated in the motorcycle rally for the raid.

Mr. Saha and other leaders also joined the row on the road. “Don’t cross the limit,” Mr. Saha shouted, pointing a finger at the Minister, who is also a Congress turncoat, having switched sides.

Police officers patiently tackled the situation and separated both sides before matters could turn ugly.

Dr. Kumar, who rode a motorcycle, led the rally which saw participation from a large number of Congress workers and supporters.

Former Health Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman warned police officers to stop acting in a “partisan manner” as the Election Model Code of Conduct had been enforced with the declaration of a poll schedule. “Don’t forget, everything is now in the control of the Election Commission,” he said while addressing a rally at Bishalgarh, 25 km south of here.