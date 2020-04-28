Tripura makes wearing mask compulsory, to fine offenders

The Tripura government has enforced new rules to make wearing of face masks mandatory in all offices and public places.

Also read: Coronavirus | Tripura started screening airports and checkposts as early as January, says Biplab Deb

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said anyone found violating the norm would be fined ₹100 for the first offence and ₹200 for subsequent offences.

“Wearing of face cover/mask is compulsory in government PSUs, offices and public places,” he said.

After the recovery of two COVID-19 patients, Tripura has become virus free but the State government is continuing with measures and restrictions under lockdown barring some relaxations given as per the advisories of the Central government.

The government has been encouraging self-help groups (SHG) and NGOs to stitch plenty of cloth masks and make them available to residents with their reach.

The Chief Minister has frequently been urging people to cover their faces with cotton towel or scarf if they do not have medically approved mask.

Also read: Coronavirus | Youth held for spreading fake information on COVID-19 in Tripura

The government also framed rules to fine people for spitting and urinating on roads and in open spaces.