Tripura Health department says it will pay stipends to intern doctors on time

November 16, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

The Tripura Health Department on Wednesday has assured the protesting intern doctors at IGM hospital that it will pay stipends to them on a regular basis. The interns at the hospital had claimed that they have not received stipends for the past five months and they are facing financial difficulties.

The recent protest by more than 20 doctors came as an embarrassment to the BJP-led State government.

“There would be immediate disbursement of stipends to the interns. We will make sure they and those working in other hospitals get stipends regularly,” said a Health Department official.

He said officials from the department has met with a delegation of the interns to sort out the issues.

Meanwhile, the department has announced that it will recruit 226 doctors and another 100 nursing and medical staffers. It said that the process of recruitment had already started and the employment would ease staff crisis in rural health care facilities.

