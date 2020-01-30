Tripura govt. denies youth died of coronavirus in Malaysia

The Tripura government rejected a claim that a resident from the Sepahijala district had died of coronavirus in Malaysia, where he had been working as a restaurant waiter. A senior State government official said on Thursday that his death by the coronavirus had received no confirmation from the Malaysian government.

Some media reports quoted family members of the 23-year-old Monir Hussein, suggesting he had died at a hospital in Malaysia from a strain of coronavirus. They claim to have received the information over phone from a friend of Hussein’s on Wednesday morning.

Had it been a case of death by the coronavirus, the confirmation of it would have been received within a few hours of Hussein’s death, the State government official asserted. He said efforts were on to access the youth’s medical report to know the exact cause of death.

Hussein hailed from the Purathal Rajnagar village in south Tripura. He went to Malaysia two years ago to earn a living.

His family has approached the Sepahijala district administration for help in bringing his body back from Malaysia.