Tripura Government claims success in anti-drug campaign

June 27, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - Agartala

The Nesha Mukt Abhiyan (‘drug-free campaign’) in Tripura has succeeded in the detection of narcotics, building awareness against the menace, and detention of drug peddlers, a release from the Tripura Chief Minister’s Office said on Monday. It said that Manik Saha, after assuming office as Chief Minister, had resolved to free the State from drug abuse.

The statement, issued on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, said that the Chief Minister had given a free hand to security forces to eradicate drug abuse.

Narcotics worth ₹70 crore were seized from January to May this year. In all, 245 cases have been registered so far under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and at least 373 accused persons were arrested during the period.

In 2022, 562 cases were registered, 760 drug peddlers arrested in multiple operations, and narcotic substances worth ₹263 crore seized.

“Tripura stands second in the northeast region in terms of seizure of drugs and has the highest record of destruction of narcotic items,” the CMO said.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Police have appealed to people to share any information on narcotics by calling its toll free number 112, and assured confidentiality for the informer.