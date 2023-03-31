Tripura government allots house to former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar

March 31, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - Agartala

The Tripura government accepted the request of former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to allot him the same duplex bungalow which was provided to him while he was the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly. The allotment was made as per set rules to provide official space to the former Chief Ministers.

Manik Sarkar, who had been the Chief Minister for 20 years, had vacated the official residence after his party lost to BJP in the 2018 assembly elections. He moved to CPI(M)’s guest house at Melarmath locality here, but after some months shifted to his current location.

An official of the Assembly Secretariat said the former Chief Ministers are entitled for government accommodation as per rules framed in 1989 by the Congress-TUJS coalition government. The first Chief Minister of the territorial council and subsequent Assembly, Sachindra Lal Singh, was allotted a Type III quarter at Rabindra Palli in Agartala.

Former CPI(M) Chief Minister Nripen Chakraborty stayed in MLA Hostel (Number 2) from 1988 till his demise. His successor Dasarath Deb returned to his private home at the end of his term as Chief Minister.

Former Congress Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman (father of senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman) has been living in his personal house. Biplab Kumar Deb, who was Chief Minister for nearly 4.5 years, has not vacated his official bungalow.

Mr. Sarkar was allotted the same duplex house after he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on March 9 to consider his request to allot the same official residence where he has been residing for the past 4.5 years. He had also written a letter to the Assembly Secretary.

The State government also decided to keep his household staff and the official vehicle. His security has not been downgraded.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) State committee, in a statement, countered reports appearing in a section of news media, saying that former Chief Minister and party Polit buro member Mr. Sarkar made the request for the house and facilities as per existing rules and criteria. It also refuted that Mr. Sarkar requested the Chief Minister to provide him plush vehicle.