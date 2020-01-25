National

Tripura forum to oppose Bru settlement

more-in

A Bengali dominated organisation has opposed the decision to rehabilitate Bru refugees from Mizoram, who are sheltered in the Kanchanpur subdivision of Tripura.

The Nagarik Suraksha Manch has warned that the settlement of 35,000 people in the State would prompt some groups to demand reservation in some Assembly constituencies.

An agreement was signed by the Mizoram and Tripura governments, Bru leaders and the Union Home Ministry in New Delhi on January 16 to end the 23-year-old stalemate. The Home Ministry sanctioned ₹600 crore to implement a rehabilitation programme for the refugees.

The Manch, which was floated in Kanchanpur amid the rift between the Bru refugees and the locals, has threatened to launch an agitation to resist permanent rehabilitation of the evacuees, who fled Mizoram in 1997 to escape ethnic tension. Its president Ranjit Nath has demanded that the agreement be repealed and the refugees be sent home.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 3:09:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tripura-forum-to-oppose-bru-settlement/article30648133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY