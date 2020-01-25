Tripura forum to oppose Bru settlement

A Bengali dominated organisation has opposed the decision to rehabilitate Bru refugees from Mizoram, who are sheltered in the Kanchanpur subdivision of Tripura.

The Nagarik Suraksha Manch has warned that the settlement of 35,000 people in the State would prompt some groups to demand reservation in some Assembly constituencies.

An agreement was signed by the Mizoram and Tripura governments, Bru leaders and the Union Home Ministry in New Delhi on January 16 to end the 23-year-old stalemate. The Home Ministry sanctioned ₹600 crore to implement a rehabilitation programme for the refugees.

The Manch, which was floated in Kanchanpur amid the rift between the Bru refugees and the locals, has threatened to launch an agitation to resist permanent rehabilitation of the evacuees, who fled Mizoram in 1997 to escape ethnic tension. Its president Ranjit Nath has demanded that the agreement be repealed and the refugees be sent home.