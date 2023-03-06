Tripura: CPM calls for nationwide protests amid fresh violence

March 06, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - New Delhi/ Agartala

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced a nationwide protest against the BJP over alleged post-poll violence against its cadres in Tripura. The party accused the BJP of “mounting an orgy of violence” even as fresh attacks were reported in the State on March 6, 2023.

A police officer said 16 people were injured in Monday’s violence and properties too were set on fire. While Opposition parties blamed police for inaction and allowing the perpetrators go scot-free, police claimed that they have made over 100 arrests. “Fifty-seven people were detained in Sepahijala district alone”, a police statement read.

“Tripura Police is responding to all incidents being reported. Several persons have been arrested in specific cases. Don’t fall prey to any rumours. In case of emergency please contact the nearest police station” , the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabendu Bhattacharjee, BJP State spokesperson, said the condition of BJP Janajati Morcha’s Unakoti district president Purna Mohan Debbarma is critical.

On Monday, CPI(M)‘s Polit Bureau in a statement said that all across the State, a large number of violent attacks, including destruction of homes and properties of the CPI(M) supporters, are taking place and money is being extorted from people. Strongly condemning the “savage post-poll violence”, the party said, “Unwilling to accept that they won a wafer-thin majority losing over 10% of vote share and the coalition losing 11 of its sitting seats, the BJP is mounting such orgy of violence.”

The party said it has submitted 668 cases to the State administration after their delegation failed to meet the Governor. So far, the party added, three lives were lost in these incidents. The party has called for State administration and the law enforcement machinery to immediately intervene to restore law and order.

‘Cows killed’

CPI(M)’s frontal organisations such as the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) also condemned the attacks. “BJP leaders, cadres and its supporters... unleash these barbarous attacks in desperation. The attacks include burning down/ransacking of many houses of Left activists and trade union leaders, and offices,” the CITU said, adding that “physical attacks with lethal weapons” and “throwing thousands out of their residences after looting” are being witnessed.

The AIKS said the purpose of the attacks by the BJP is destroying the livelihood of political opponents and thus creating an atmosphere of terror. “Crops including rubber were fully destroyed. The BJP workers did not spare even cows. Cattle were burnt alive along with the sheds. These terror attacks started just after the results were declared. Till February 5 morning, 668 such incidents of violence were reported from Tripura,” the AIKS said.

A joint Congress–Left delegation met Director-General of Police Amitabha Ranjan on Monday and sought his intervention. “The attacks are going unchecked, police are silent and not taking action against the perpetrators”, State Left Front convener Narayan Kar told newsmen after meeting the DGP.

He said “arson attacks are a new phenomenon introduced by the BJP in Tripura and properties of Opposition ranks are burnt across the State”. Congress leader Ashish Kumar Saha who lost to BJP’s incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha in the Assembly election was part of the delegation.

State BJP officials however refuted the allegation and claimed its cadres are the “worst sufferers of attacks from CPI(M), Congress and TIPRA Motha supporters”.

A police official said eight persons were injured in an incident at Rajkandi in Unakoti district. Fire Service offices received emergency calls throughout the night at several places of the State either to control fire or evacuate injured persons. Reports also said police stations held peace meetings with representatives of political parties.