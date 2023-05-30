Tripura CPI(M) seeks intervention by CM to stop eviction of families, demands damages

May 30, 2023 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST

The CPI(M) on Monday sought intervention by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to stop eviction of families from a village in Gomati district. The party has also demanded investigation into the indiscriminate demolition of houses at Raiyabari under Killa block and compensation for affected families.

The CPI(M) party’s Tripura state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury in a letter to the Chief Minister alleged that the Gomati district and police administration on May 25 demolished houses and structures belonging to seven families, and destroyed their crops. The forces used bulldozers and chainsaw machinery in the eviction drives.

CPI(M) and a few other opposition political parties earlier slammed the state government for the demolitions which the state has never witnessed before. They also lashed out at the police for using force against the dwellers in the locality.

The families have returned to the place and are residing in hutments.

Jitendra Choudhury earlier led a four member team of MLAs to Raiyabari, a Muslim village. The administration had cited a judicial order to ‘evict encroachments from forest land’.

Mr. Chowdhury in his letter to the Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said Muslims have been living in Tripura for centuries and there has not been any incident of social disharmony in the past. He requested Dr Saha to take a humanitarian stance and help the families in distress.