Tripura CPI(M) says party MLA’s defection to BJP was a surprise, but sees no impact in Assembly elections

January 28, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - AGARTALA

Tripura CPI(M) said party MLA Moboshar Ali’s defection to the BJP on Friday was a ‘surprise’, but said it would not damage the prospect of a Left-Congress coalition in the upcoming Assembly elections. The party was of the view that the leader who was always loyal to the left ideology, had made a mistake by joining a party like the BJP, that had ‘ruined’ the State in the past five years.

Mr. Ali was elected to the State Assembly from Kailashahar Assembly constituency in the 2018 elections defeating the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Birajit Sinha. The CPI(M) had allotted the seat to the Congress as part of its 13 seats deal with the alliance partner.

CPI(M) State secretary Jitendra Chowdhury responded to queries over the big political development that happened on a day when party candidates had started filing nomination papers. Mr. Chowdhury, who is contesting from the Sabroom segment in south Tripura, also filed his nomination.

He said the party discussed the alliance issues with Mr. Ali and also took his consent before allocating the Kailashahar seat to the Congress. Mr. Ali supported the plan in the interest of ‘saving democracy in Tripura’, he added.

Surprise element

Jitendra Chowdhury opined that the young MLA’s departure and his joining the BJP was a surprise, as the latter was critical of the saffron party all through his political career. “People who might have been offended over his drop from the candidates’ list will now definitely work for us”, he stated.

Another CPI(M) leader and party candidate from Khayerpur constituency in west Tripura Pabitra Kar echoed the same sentiments. The former Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly also submitted his nomination on Friday.

Meanwhile former State Trinamool Congress president and former MLA Subal Bhowmik started his new political career in the BJP. He and Mr. Ali joined the BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi on Friday.

Mr. Bhowmik is known as a habitual turncoat in Tripura politics. Sources here said the BJP would field Mr. Ali in Kailashahar and Subal Bhowmik in Sonamura constituencies.

