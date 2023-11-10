Tripura Congress writes to AICC demanding action against former PCC chief

November 10, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - Agartala

The Tripura Congress unit has reportedly written to the All India Congress Committee to initiate disciplinary action against its MLA and former State unit chief Birajit Sinha for allegedly ‘inciting factionalism’ and indulging in ‘anti party activities’.

A leader close to current State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha on Thursday said the party high-command is expected to act after the end of Assembly elections in five States.

Mr. Sinha stopped visiting Congress Bhavan and participating in party programmes since his ouster as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president some months ago. His another aide Samrat Roy was removed as State president of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)

Mr. Sinha has been touring rural districts of the state to meet his close aides in the party. He is accompanied by former State NSUI chief Samrat Roy and Sushanta Chakraborty, former State youth Congress president.

Mr. Sinha is silent over his future plans, but Mr. Roy stated that they were discussing forming a ‘Development Forum’ to address issues of the people at large. The faction, however, refuted rumours that they will depart Congress and float a new party. The Congress has three MLAs in the Tripura Assembly.

MLA Sudip Roy Barman is known supporter of Mr. Saha and both have established a grip over the party in Tripura. The third party MLA, Gopal Chandra Roy, was initially not going well with present leadership, but later shook hands with the Asish-Sudip duo.

Congress fought the Assembly elections and byelections in Tripura as an ally of CPI(M)-led left front. They faced a main electoral challenge from the regional party TIPRA which heavily inflicted damage to their winning chances.

