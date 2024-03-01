Tripura Congress in talks with TIPRA and CPI(M) for alliance in Lok Sabha polls

March 01, 2024 03:16 am | Updated 03:16 am IST - AGARTALA

The Congress in Tripura is currently in discussions with the main Opposition parties TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) and CPI(M) to form an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha, however, said that the final decision on seat adjustments will be made by the central leadership.

“We are currently laying the groundwork and discussing feasibility, but the final negotiations will take place in New Delhi,” Mr. Saha told The Hindu on Thursday.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha constituencies, one of which is reserved for tribal communities. Both seats are currently held by the ruling BJP.

Mr. Saha also mentioned that his party expects TIPRA to join the Opposition coalition, but is unsure of the regional party’s final stance. Similar discussions were held between the parties before the Assembly election last year, but TIPRA ultimately decided to go alone.

Some senior leaders from TIPRA, including its founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, are currently in New Delhi to discuss their demands for a constitutional solution to the issues faced by indigenous people in the State. Mr. Debbarman had on Wednesday ended his fast-unto-death protest after receiving an invitation from the Union Home Ministry.

The CPI(M) is also eager to have a direct contest against the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. The party has called for a meeting on Friday to discuss election-related matters.

“We are open to compromise and there is a room for negotiation,” said party leader and former Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar.

