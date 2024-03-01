GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tripura Congress in talks with TIPRA and CPI(M) for alliance in Lok Sabha polls

State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha says his party expects TIPRA to join the Opposition coalition, but is unsure of the regional party’s final stance

March 01, 2024 03:16 am | Updated 03:16 am IST - AGARTALA

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma with Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly and party leader Animesh Debbarma, Congress state president Asish Kumar Saha and AICC Working Committee member and MLA Sudip Roy Barma meet to discuss alliances ahead of Lok Sabha elections. File

TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma with Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly and party leader Animesh Debbarma, Congress state president Asish Kumar Saha and AICC Working Committee member and MLA Sudip Roy Barma meet to discuss alliances ahead of Lok Sabha elections. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress in Tripura is currently in discussions with the main Opposition parties TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) and CPI(M) to form an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha, however, said that the final decision on seat adjustments will be made by the central leadership.

“We are currently laying the groundwork and discussing feasibility, but the final negotiations will take place in New Delhi,” Mr. Saha told The Hindu on Thursday.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha constituencies, one of which is reserved for tribal communities. Both seats are currently held by the ruling BJP.

Mr. Saha also mentioned that his party expects TIPRA to join the Opposition coalition, but is unsure of the regional party’s final stance. Similar discussions were held between the parties before the Assembly election last year, but TIPRA ultimately decided to go alone.

Some senior leaders from TIPRA, including its founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, are currently in New Delhi to discuss their demands for a constitutional solution to the issues faced by indigenous people in the State. Mr. Debbarman had on Wednesday ended his fast-unto-death protest after receiving an invitation from the Union Home Ministry.

The CPI(M) is also eager to have a direct contest against the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. The party has called for a meeting on Friday to discuss election-related matters.

“We are open to compromise and there is a room for negotiation,” said party leader and former Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar.

