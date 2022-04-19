Tripura Chief Minister discusses Bru rehabilitation with the Union Home Minister

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on April 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 19, 2022 23:17 IST

MHA accepts proposal to give permanent settlement to the evacuees

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb discussed issues over rehabilitation of the Mizoram Bru refugees with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at latter’s office in New Delhi Monday night. They also discussed ‘obstacles’ for delay in opening of the Sainik School in the State.

Chief Minister in his social media page earlier informed that he met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to request him to establish a Sainik School in Tripura. The matter has been pending since September 2020 when Deb first submitted the proposal to Rajnath Singh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the meeting Chief Minister apprised Union Home Minister Shah about the development of Mizoram Bru refugee rehabilitation in Tripura. The settlement of around 35,000 Brus is going on in 12 different locations.

The decades of Bru (also called Reang) refugee stalemate ended with the signing of a quadripartite accord signed in presence of Amit Shah at New Delhi on January 16, 2020. The MHA had accepted a proposal by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the State’s royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman to give permanent settlement to the evacuees in Tripura.

The MHA has committed to take burden of the entire expenditure of the settlement and assured a package to give each refugee family a plot, a fixed deposit of ₹4 lakh, free ration and a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 for two years.

Each family is also being provided ₹1.5 lakh to construct a house.

The Brus were displaced from Mizoram following ethnic tension in 1997 and were housed in seven makeshift camps in north Tripura.