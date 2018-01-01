Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joins BJP

Ishrat Jahan, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Ms. Jahan, a resident of Howrah district, was inducted into the party at its Howrah office. She was among the five petitioners in the triple talaq case, that led to Union government tabling a bill to criminalise talaq-e-biddat.

Ms. Jahan was divorced by her husband over phone from Dubai by uttering talaq consecutively three times in 2014.

The practice of instant triple talaq was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22 last year.

“She (Ms. Jahan) joined BJP at our Howrah office on Saturday. However, she has not been allotted any posts in the party so far,” Locket Chatterjee, president of the State BJP’s Mahila Morcha told The Hindu.

Ms. Chatterjee also said that Ms. Jahan’s induction into the BJP was not a “sudden development” and the party was assisting her in her legal battle for a long time.

“We have been collaborating with her and providing her legal assistance in her battle against triple talaq for a long time. It would be wrong to assume that her move join BJP was a sudden decision,” said Ms. Chatterjee.