Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee attacks Congress, says their demand for Lok Sabha seats is like aiming for the stars

January 14, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - New Delhi

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday made a sharp attack on the Congress, exposing the frosty relations between the two parties.

Mr. Banerjee mocked the Congress’s demand for Lok Sabha seats in Bengal as part of an alliance with the Trinamool when it was losing ground in its earlier strongholds like Assam.

His attack came on a day when Ms. Banerjee skipped a virtual meeting of INDIA bloc leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to Trinamool’s performance in Assam’s North Cachar Autonomous Hill District Council elections, Mr. Banerjee said it contested the council polls for the first time but got a higher vote share (12.40%) in the contested seats than Congress (8.87%).

“One might say their seat share aspirations in Bengal are akin to aiming for the stars when they couldn’t quite grasp the ground in their own backyard!” he said in a post on X.

The Trinamool Congress has also refused to participate in seat-sharing talks with the Congress and made it clear that it won’t offer more than two Lok Sabha seats out of 42 seats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.