Trinamool wants debate in both Houses on attacks against women

August 01, 2022 02:00 IST

Notice by party MPs cites allegation of rape against a Gujarat BJP MLA

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has given notices in both the Houses of Parliament demanding a debate on crimes against women.

The notice has cited the allegation of rape against a BJP MLA in Gujarat.

Both the Houses have been witnessing disruptions in the last two weeks over the rise in prices, the Gujarat hooch tragedy, and the alleged remarks by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against President Droupadi Murmu.

Trinamool Congress MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, and Mausam Noor, have submitted the notices in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for a discussion on the “need for prevention of crimes against women” in light of the “latest reported incidents”.

There are indications that the Congress and other Opposition parties may also move similar notices demanding a discussion on violence against women.

The notices mention the rape charge against the Gujarat Rural Development Minister and BJP MLA Arjunsinh Chauhan. The TMC MP in the Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue and said on Twitter that the woman was raped and confined by the BJP leader for five years.

She said she expected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to hand the mike to the opposition as soon as he enters the Lok Sabha on Monday so that opposition members could seek an apology from Mr. Modi. “Equality before law, Sir! Ominous silence from Drama Bahu brigade,” she added.